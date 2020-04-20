Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Robert Travis Oliver


1961 - 2020
Robert Travis Oliver Obituary
1961-2020
GASTONIA – Robert Travis Oliver, 58 passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife on April 16, 2020.
Meredith was a faithful and dedicated care giver for her husband Travis who had being battling cancer since January.
He was born in Berrien County, Georgia on October 5th, 1961 to the late William and Alma Adams Oliver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Sandy.
Travis enjoyed his time fishing, fabricating and building things. . Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wonderful wife. Travis worked as a welder and Fabricator with Industrial Fabrication.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 18 years, Meredith Lollis Oliver; his three children and two great grandchildren; sister Rhonda Breder and Mike.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, services will be limited to 10 guests; if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Memorial service will be at a later date through Parkwood Pastoral Care.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
