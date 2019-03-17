Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Robert Wallace Kolb Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA, NC-
May 14, 1941 - March 13, 2019.
After a long battle with cancer, beating all of the odds, and the suffering in the end, Bob is finally resting in peace. His family doesn't want to dwell on those memories, instead, they want to remember and celebrate his life.
He was an avid golfer, boat captain, race car driver, drummer, photographer, aviation enthusiast, proud Marine, Presidential Honor Guard for President John F. Kennedy, and performed in the Marine's Silent Drill Platoon.
Bob is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Sharon Brooks Kolb; daughter, Heather Kolb Bauguss (Bill); son, Robert Adam Kolb (Meghan); daughter, Lindsay Kolb (Ben); grandchildren, Nolyn and Tatum. Extended family: Christopher (Margie), Sarah Grace and Caleb; Mike (Sarapage), Brinly and Bradyn.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 20, 2019 in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte 28226.
If you are still reading this and want to honor Bob, drink a Cherry or Peach milkshake, play a round of golf, or enjoy a good laugh by watching one of his favorite movies, "Blazing Saddles" or "The Kid". Most importantly, make memories and spend time with the ones you love.
Condolence messages can be shared at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kolb family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
