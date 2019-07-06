|
Robert "Dean" Walls, 56 died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Pinebrook Residential Center in Yadkinville, NC. Mr. Walls was born in Gastonia, December 28, 1962, a son of the late Robert Walls and Kathy Myers.
Dean was a tribal member of the Waccamaw Indian People of SC. A music fan, particularly of Classic Rock, he had a talent for playing the guitar. Dean dearly loved his family and those that knew him best will forever remember his exceptional memory and constant good natured joking.
Mr. Walls is survived by his sisters Lori Hartsell (Dennis), Melanie Wall (Mitchell) of Salisbury, brother Lee Myers (Rhiannon) of Fleming Island, FL, stepfather Russell Myers of Mooresville and several nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a private ceremony to be held on the tribal grounds of the Waccamaw Indian People of SC. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Dean Walls to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the @ www.cancer.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 6, 2019