Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Robert Ware Sr. Obituary
DALLAS - Robert "Bobby" Ware Sr., 65, passed away suddenly on January 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Mecklenburg County, NC, to the late William Leonard and Helen Lavenia Houser Ware and was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Louise Ware. Bobby served his country honorably in the US Army. He worked with Project Masters Inc. as a consultant and trainer. Bobby was very active and enjoyed hiking, traveling and being a Boy Scout leader for his grandson, Carson.

He was an Alumni of UNC Charlotte, very intelligent and loved reading, collecting books and was a Master Chess player. Bobby was always quick witted and was sought out by his family for guidance throughout his life. He was an avid animal lover. Bobby was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather, caring brother and great friend. He will be missed dearly by his devoted family and friends.

SURVIVORS: Wife: Randy Lynch Ware, of the home Daughter: Heather Christina Ware Blake and husband, Steven Anthony Blake, Gastonia, NC Son: Robert William Ware Jr., Bessemer City, NC Grandchildren: Sierra Christina Blake and Carson Anthony Blake Sister: Peggy Ware Johnson, Jacksonville, FL
Niece: Nancy Reep, Maiden, NC

Visitation: Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home

Memorials may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
