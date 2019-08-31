|
BESSEMER CITY- Robert William Stokes, age 78, of Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Bessemer City, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Robert was born September 22, 1940, in California, to the late Robert Stanley Stokes and Martha Creech Stokes. He served in the United States Air Force and then later worked in roofing.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hernandez Stokes of the home; two sons, Michael Stokes, of Bend, OR and Robert Stokes of Florida; seven daughters, Kim Oaks of Bessemer City, Misty Cutshaw of Lowell, Carole Williams of Sevierville, TN, Debra Lutmer, of Spokane, WA, Pauline Flores of Riverside, CA, Regina Fernandez of Harrisburg, PA, and Denise Woods of Las Vegas, NV; nineteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Stokes family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019