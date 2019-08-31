Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Stokes


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William Stokes Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Robert William Stokes, age 78, of Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Bessemer City, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Robert was born September 22, 1940, in California, to the late Robert Stanley Stokes and Martha Creech Stokes. He served in the United States Air Force and then later worked in roofing.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hernandez Stokes of the home; two sons, Michael Stokes, of Bend, OR and Robert Stokes of Florida; seven daughters, Kim Oaks of Bessemer City, Misty Cutshaw of Lowell, Carole Williams of Sevierville, TN, Debra Lutmer, of Spokane, WA, Pauline Flores of Riverside, CA, Regina Fernandez of Harrisburg, PA, and Denise Woods of Las Vegas, NV; nineteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Stokes family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now