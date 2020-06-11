On October 27th, 1937 Mr. Robert Henry Williams, Jr. (Bob) was born. He departed this life on Friday June 5th, 2020. He was born to the late Pearl and Robert Williams, Sr of York, SC. Robert was the fourth of three girls and two boys born to the couple. His siblings are: Mrs. Mammie Dell Bradshaw (Harry Bradshaw-Husband) of Cherryville, NC: Mr Benjamin (BJ) Williams (Carolyn Williams-Wife) of Gastonia, NC: Mrs. Harrie Dee Bradby (Deceased) and Mrs. Dora Lee Moody (Deceased).



Robert (Bob) was a faithful Member of Mt Harmony United Methodist Church. Over the years he was a member of the Finance Committee, The Trustees, The United Methodist Men and until his health prevented him from serving, he was a dedicated member of the Usher Board. He also served our country in the United States Army.



After a prolonged illness, Mr Williams was called home to rest on Friday June 5th, 2020. He departed this life at his home in Gastonia. He leaves to cherish fond memories: Wife (Doris Williams-of the home) Gastonia, NC, two daughters: Debra Brewster, Gastonia, NC and Robbin Williams, Charlotte, NC. Granddaughter: Tisha Phillips, Gastonia, NC and two Great-Grandchildren: Jada Destiny (who he called "Jay-Bird") and Chase Jeremiah Robert (both of Gastonia, NC). Robert also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and dear friends that are too numerous to mention by name.



The family of Robert H. Willams, Jr. would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone who expressed their heartfelt condolences! We truly appreciate the floral offerings, cards, messages of sympathy and other expressions. We thank you and shall forever be grateful. A special thanks to the Mt. Harmony Church Family for everything!



Also we would to express sincere thanks to Gaston Hospice Staff (Donna, Lisa, Jennifer, Anita and Julie). Bayada Home Healthcare (Ashley). Advanced Home Healthcare. Caromont Health-Dr. Digby and his staff. Caromont Heart and Vascular (Dr. Zickler, Dr. Kochupura and Dr. Tamberella) and the Veterans Administration.



Viewing at Costner Funeral Home from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday.



Graveside Services June 12th, 12pm at Mt Harmony United Methodist Church in Clover, SC.



