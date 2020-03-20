Home

Robert Youngblood Kerby Jr.

Robert Youngblood Kerby Jr. Obituary
STANLEY- Robert Youngblood Kerby, Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Greenville, SC. He was a member of Alexis Baptist Church.
Mr. Kerby is survived by his parents, Rev. Robert Youngbood Kerby, Sr. and Betty Ruth Woolbright Kerby; his wife, Caron Youngblood Kerby; his son, Daniel Youngblood Kerby and his family; his brothers, Matthew Lee Kerby and wife Brenda and Daniel Wallace Kerby and wife Michele; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held for Mr. Kerby at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Rd., Alexis, NC 28006. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Kerby family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
