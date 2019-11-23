Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roberta "Bobbie" (Hensley) Chute


1949 - 2019
Roberta "Bobbie" (Hensley) Chute Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Roberta "Bobbie" Hensley Chute, 70, of Gastonia passed away November 21, 2019. She was born July 29, 1949 in Asheville, NC a daughter of the late James Howard Hensley, Sr. and Sally May Evans Hensley.
Survivors of Bobbie include her children, Robin Chute, Robert "Rob" Chute, Jr., and Eric Chute; sister, Jama Gillespie; nieces, Cheri Taylor (Phillip), and Jamie Baker (Danny); and nephew, Joey Gillespie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Yolanda Hawkins, and James Howard Hensley, Jr; and nephew, Pete Hawkins, III.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the Humane Society.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors are serving the Chute family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
