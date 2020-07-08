1/1
Roberta Gill
1939 - 2020
Roberta Gill, 81, of 1630 Friendship Road Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020, at Wendover Hospice House Shelby.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 20, 1939 to the late Walter Gill and Marie Byers Gill.

The funeral service for Ms. Gill will be private, but close friends and family are welcome to attend.

A viewing and reception of friends will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church from 1 until 1:30 PM.

Burial will take place at church cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Patterson Springs Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
