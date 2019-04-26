|
|
GASTONIA - Roberta Moton Jenkins, 95, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Terrace Ridge.
She was born July 26, 1923 to the late Ed and Mabel Beaty Moton. She was the loving wife of 65 years to the late Ellis W. Jenkins. The eighth of nine children, she was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
Near and dear to her heart was Sandy Plains Baptist Church. She faithfully served her church in many ways including choir, church clerk for 25 years, WMU, Senior Citizens, bereavement committee and greeter. Her special joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She rejoiced in their many accomplishments.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Reverends Richard Brown and David Keuss officiating.
A private interment for the family will be in Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Sheila and Tommy Brown of Belmont, Debbie and Jerry Harris of Belmont; grandchildren, Elizabeth McCotter and husband Casey, Catherine Ivey and husband Scott, and William Harris and wife Leah; great-grandchildren, Merritt, Hank and Catherine McCotter, Claire and Charlotte Ivey; sister,
Betty Sue Wright of Raleigh.
Memorials may be made to Sandy Plains Baptist Church, Building Fund, 5323 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the LPNs and CNAs of Terrace Ridge.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Jenkins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019