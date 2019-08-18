Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mount Holly, NC
Robin (Settlemyer) McGinnis


1959 - 2019
Robin (Settlemyer) McGinnis Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Robin Settlemyer McGinnis, 59, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Russell Eugene Settlemyer and Frankie Lynn Pope Settlemyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon McGinnis; and a sister, Sandra Settlemyer.
Robin is survived by her children: Sonja Caldwell and husband Thomas, Andy McGinnis and wife Betty, Kelly McGinnis, Mike McGinnis and Tonya Beatty, Jessica Gaddis and husband Mark Gaddis, Jr., Crystal Correll and husband Danny Pressley, and Hannah McGinnis; brothers and sister, Michael Settlemyer, Rusty Settlemyer, Robert Landers, and Patricia Shannon; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, 6:00 P.M., at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, with Rev. Kevin Ford officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Online condolences: www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
