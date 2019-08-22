Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Belmont Church of God
320 Catawba St
Belmont, NC 28012
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
East Belmont Church of God
320 Catawba St.
Belmont, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Summerlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Summerlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Summerlin Obituary
Robin Cleveland Summerlin passed away August 11, 2019 peacefully with family by her side.

Memorial will be August 24, 2019 between 3pm-5pm at East Belmont Church of God 320 Catawba St. Belmont.

Robin was daughter of Leon and Martha Killian.

Survived by husband Gary Summerlin, son Josh Cleveland, daughter in law Kiara Mickens, sister's Windy Short, Angie Killian, brothers Darrell Killian, Ronnie Willamson, John Willamson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.