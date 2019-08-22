|
Robin Cleveland Summerlin passed away August 11, 2019 peacefully with family by her side.
Memorial will be August 24, 2019 between 3pm-5pm at East Belmont Church of God 320 Catawba St. Belmont.
Robin was daughter of Leon and Martha Killian.
Survived by husband Gary Summerlin, son Josh Cleveland, daughter in law Kiara Mickens, sister's Windy Short, Angie Killian, brothers Darrell Killian, Ronnie Willamson, John Willamson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019