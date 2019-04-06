|
LOWELL - Robin Grant Vanderlip, 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 peacefully at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Robin was born in Gaston County is the daughter of Joyce Baker Grant and the late Melvin Grant. Robin was preceded in death by her father, Melvin and brother, Randy Grant.
Robin graduated from Ashbrook High School, where she was a member of the Civinette Club. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Lowell, where she was a member of the Young at Heart, member of Women Ministry and former Director of Nursery.
Robin was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, she will truly be missed by many.
Robin is survived by her daughter, Jessica Pope and husband Sherman (Fayetteville); mother, Joyce Grant (Lowell); grandchildren, Hannah, Jordan, Maya and Eli; brother, Rodney Grant (Gastonia).
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 North Main Street, Lowell, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Baptist Church with Pastor Mitch Evans and Pastor David Clippard officiating.
Memorials may be made to: , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or , 933 Louise Avenue, #101B, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204 or Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 North Main Street, Lowell, North Carolina 28098.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Vanderlip family
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019