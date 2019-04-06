Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
1101 North Main Street
Lowell, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Resources
Robin Vanderlip Obituary
LOWELL - Robin Grant Vanderlip, 59, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 peacefully at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Robin was born in Gaston County is the daughter of Joyce Baker Grant and the late Melvin Grant. Robin was preceded in death by her father, Melvin and brother, Randy Grant.

Robin graduated from Ashbrook High School, where she was a member of the Civinette Club. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Lowell, where she was a member of the Young at Heart, member of Women Ministry and former Director of Nursery.

Robin was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, she will truly be missed by many.

Robin is survived by her daughter, Jessica Pope and husband Sherman (Fayetteville); mother, Joyce Grant (Lowell); grandchildren, Hannah, Jordan, Maya and Eli; brother, Rodney Grant (Gastonia).

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 North Main Street, Lowell, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Baptist Church with Pastor Mitch Evans and Pastor David Clippard officiating.

Memorials may be made to: , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or , 933 Louise Avenue, #101B, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204 or Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 North Main Street, Lowell, North Carolina 28098.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Vanderlip family
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
