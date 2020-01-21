|
|
MT. HOLLY - Robin Thompson Vause, 54, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 19, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Vause was born in Gaston County on March 3, 1965 to her late father Freddie Thompson and mother Barbara Dixon Kinley. Robin was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church in Dallas, NC where she loved to sing gospel music.
Her profession was a nurse with CaroMont Hospitals. She loved writing and had published a book. She also loved gardening and her favorite flowers were yellow roses.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her loving husband of 17 years, Dan Vause; Children, Stephanie Clinton and Amber Woods; Stepchildren, Kurtis Vause and Jessie Grego; Sister, Crystal Thompson; Brothers, Keith Thompson(Eva) and Todd Kinley(Melissa); 6 Grandchildren, Autumn, Landon, Jessenia, Bella, Kyleigh and Madelyn.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday Jan. 22 at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Holly, with the Reverends Cecil Spry, Jim Carver, and Brian Spargo officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to at www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020