Firestone Wesleyan Church
1700 Union Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Firestone Wesleyan Church
1700 Union Rd.
. Gastonia, NC
Robin Wooten


1960 - 2019
Robin Wooten Obituary
BESSEMER CITY -Robin Renay Wooten, 59, passed away on June 9, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

She was born April 13, 1960, in Gaston County, daughter of the late William and Phylis Lail.

Robin loved her family and was deeply devoted to them. She had the knack to carry a conversation with anyone and she never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Firestone Wesleyan Church 1700 Union Rd. Gastonia.

Robin is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Kevin Wooten; sons, Brandon Wooten and fiancée, Jovita Clarke, Casey Wooten; grandchildren, Taylor and Brayden Wooten; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tony and Troy Lail.

Memorials may be sent to Testa Family Hospice House c/o Hospice of Cleveland County,951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019
