CLOVER – Robla Powell, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at White Oak Manor in York.
The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy McFalls officiating. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Born February 26, 1932 in Jackson County, NC, Robla was a son of the late Walter B. Powell and Gathie Mathis Durham. He was retired from Gossett Machine Works with over 40 years of service and was a veteran of the US Army. Robla was the widower of Annie Ruth Cook Powell.
He is survived by his children, Robert Bryan Powell (Freda), Carla Marie Jolly (Gary), Richard Lee Powell (Lisa), Donna Carol Willis (Bobby), Suzanne Powell McFalls, Johnny Marvin Cook (Kim), sister Frances Fisher, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Robla was preceded in death by son James Thomas Cook.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019