Roby Fraley
1933 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - Roby Junior Fraley, 86, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born September 9, 1933 in Gaston County to the late Roby Marvin and Cora Lawter Fraley.

Roby was the owner and operator of Fraley's Wholesale of Bessemer City for 41 years. A member of the American Legion Post 243 and served as Honor Guard. He served in the North Carolina National Guard in Charlotte and he served in the United States Air Force for 4 years with duties in Japan and Korea.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Fraley, Ralph Fraley, and Eugene Fraley; sisters, Edith Fraley Bridges, Elizabeth Fraley Pennington; and a special aunt, May Lawter.

Left to cherish his memories are his son, Keith Roby Fraley; close friend, Joyce Ginger Cunningham; sister, Lillian Jones Conrad, Betty Fay Jenkins; brother, Marvin Lee Fraley; sister-in-law, Joyce Mason Fraley; brother-in-law, Charles Pennington; many nieces and nephews.

Roby will lie in state from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home.

Roby's graveside service will be held 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Rudisill officiating.

Memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Dr, Gastonia, NC 28052

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Lying in State
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
