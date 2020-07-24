GASTONIA - Rodger Neal McCraw Sr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Caromont Health Gastonia.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Rodger was born on September 29, 1947 in Rutherford County, NC. He was the son of the late Melvin Glenn McCraw and Lucille Morgan McCraw. He was a retired convenience store manager, and a member of Pisgah ARP Church in Gastonia, NC.
Rodger is survived by his wife Margaret Diane Harlow McCraw of Gastonia, NC, sons, Rodney McCraw of York, SC, Shane McCraw of Gastonia, NC and George McCraw of Cherryville, NC. Brothers Weldon McCraw of Gastonia, NC, Dennis McCraw of Lowell, NC, and Ricky McCraw of Stanley, NC, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In memory of Rodger McCraw, memorials may be made to ASPCA, 425 West Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052
