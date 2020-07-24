BELMONT - Rodney Lynn Brown, 59, passed away very unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born May 26, 1961 a son of the late Hoyle and Macie Varner Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife Crystal Loreilei Brown.
Rodney was a loving father and grandfather, a trusted brother and a loyal fan of the South Point Red Raiders. He was a 1979 graduate of South Point High School and attended New Hope Baptist Church. Rodney was a man of few words but would light up the room he entered.
He will be missed deeply by his daughter Emily Brown of Belmont; grandson Alex Boyles; brother and sister-in-law Randey H Brown and wife Susan; significant other Rhonda Mullis; bonus children Tyler Mullis (wife Elizabeth and son Levi), Hanna Mullis, Courtney Mullis; aunts Joyce McCumbee (Keith), Joyce Summey; cousin Sherry Tench and several nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Rodney's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Brandon McCoy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association
