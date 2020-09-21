1/1
Rodney Emory
1942 - 2020
HICKORY GROVE, SC- Rodney Emory, 78, passed away at his residence on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born January 7, 1942 in Gaston County, NC to the late Eddie and Lucille Long Emory.
Rodney loved his family and growing watermelons. He was a commercial painting contractor with his father Eddie Emory and a long-haul truck driver for Carolina Freight for 21 years.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 57 years, Chip Baldwin Emory; daughter, Leslie Sheek of Birmingham, AL; son, Dr. Sidney Emory and wife Stacy of Greenwood, SC; sister, Frieda Brock and husband Dean of Gastonia; brothers, Love Emory and wife Peggy of Bessemer City, Terry Emory, Sr. and wife Karen of Mount Holly; grandchildren, Kayla S Porter (Marshall), Jordan Sheek, Wes Emory, Will Emory, and Bonnie Emory; numerous nieces and nephews.
Rodney's graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Sidney Emory officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 3850 York St, Sharon, SC 29742.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
