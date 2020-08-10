1955 - 2020
Gastonia - Rodney Allen Parham, 65, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center due to COVID 19 complications.
Rodney was born in Gaston County on January 10, 1955 and is the son of the late Samuel Leroy and Mary Stover Parham.
Rodney was a dedicated public servant; working several jobs at a time most of his life. He retired as Chief of Police from the City of Gastonia in 2003. He currently worked security at Covenant Village. He also worked at H&R Block as a tax preparer for over 30 years. He formerly worked security at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Rodney was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church and the Optimist Club. He cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing and collecting coins. Rodney loved working puzzles and sitting on the porch. He was a big fan of Western movies and the Moody Blues.
Rodney leaves to cherish his memories his loving daughter, Donna Smith (Philip); two loving sons, Chris Parham (Robin), Matt Parham (Karen); his "fan club" (grandkids), Maddie, Lucien, Ayden, Declan, Jordan, Dylan, Gavin, Landry and Cadence. Great-grandkids, Zane, Stephanie and Kyleigh; his sisters, Mary Lee Johnson and Hubert Strange; Lila Hartness (Rick); brother, Samuel "Sammy" Parham (Ethel); his fiancé, Becky Cote and her son Nick; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Doyt and Mary Hoffman.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 14 years, Jo Ann Buckley Parham.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11th , 2020 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12th , 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Gibbs officiating. Pallbearers will be The City of Gastonia Police Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and doctors in the COVID Unit at CaroMont Regional Medical Center for their care and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Gastonia Police Foundation at: gastoniapolicefoundation.org
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Parham family.