CHARLOTTE - Deborah Ann "Debbie" Millwood Jones, 67, passed away on Tuesday December 18, 2018, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville.
She was born August 11, 1951, in Gaston County, to the late Clarence and Callie V Lutz Millwood Marshall.
Rodric 'Rod" Lloyd Jones, 69, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at home. He was born December 9, 1949, in Onslow County, to the late Rodic Lloyd and Anne Bell Woolard Jones.
Debbie was a buyer and retired from US Food/PYA Monarch and Rod was a plant manager and retired from Concrete Supply. They were loving parents, grandparents, sister, brother, friends, and aunt and uncle. They were always the life of the party and loved with all they had! They are together shagging on the streets of gold!
They leave one son Jeremy Paul Jones of Charlotte and two grandsons Lucas and Mason Jones of Locust, NC; their siblings Debbie's brother Michael Millwood of Beaufort, SC; Rodric's sister Laurie Brown of Newport, NC; best friends Grover Hill of Davidson, NC and Deb Hastings of Lake Wylie; many cherished nieces and nephews.
Debbie's and Rod's family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Their memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019