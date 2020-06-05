Roger Bingham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dale Bingham, 76, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away June 3, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
A native of Gaston County, he was the son of the late Fred Washington and Pauline Elizabeth Wiley Bingham.
Mr. Bingham was the owner of Industrial Fabricators in Gastonia, NC.
Mr. Bingham is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Ledford Bingham; daughter, Robin Johnson; brother, Danny Bingham; grandchildren, Nathan Huffstetler and wife Kari, Anthony Huffstetler and wife Jada, Travis Gosnell and wife Katelyn; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Hailey, Maci, Jeremiah, Raya, Alex, and Trace.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
The funeral service is private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Rosendo Hernandez and family are sorry for your loss. Roger was a very good boss we going to miss him.
Rosendo Hernandez
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved