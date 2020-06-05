Roger Dale Bingham, 76, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away June 3, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
A native of Gaston County, he was the son of the late Fred Washington and Pauline Elizabeth Wiley Bingham.
Mr. Bingham was the owner of Industrial Fabricators in Gastonia, NC.
Mr. Bingham is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Ledford Bingham; daughter, Robin Johnson; brother, Danny Bingham; grandchildren, Nathan Huffstetler and wife Kari, Anthony Huffstetler and wife Jada, Travis Gosnell and wife Katelyn; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Hailey, Maci, Jeremiah, Raya, Alex, and Trace.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
The funeral service is private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.