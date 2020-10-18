1/1
Roger Lee Ray
1938 - 2020
Bessemer City – Roger Lee Ray, 82 passed away on October 11, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County, on January 9, 1938 to the late Hazel Oscar Ray and Minnie Beatrice Caldwell Ray. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Ray, an infant daughter, Kimberly Ann Ray, and two sisters, Sheila Teague and Myra Davis.
Roger served 30 years on the Bessemer City Fire Department and was a member and past Master of the Whetstone Masonic Lodge 515.
Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved is family very much.
Left to cherish his memories is his loving daughter Leigh Ann Beheler and son Roger "Marty" Ray; his grandchildren, Jessica Beheler and Josh Beheler; four great grandchildren, Taylor, Jonathan, Abigail and Luke; sisters Betty (Tom) Whidden, Barbara Davis, Kay (Red) Hammonds and Sherry Truett
Services are private.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
My Precious Brother...I Love and Miss you so much....You were not only my Brother but after the death of our Dad when I was 7 years old you were like a Dad to me also...All the Family are in my thoughts and Prayer's....Until we meet again...RIP. You went above and beyond for Family and others...YOUR LOVING BABY SISTER...SHERRY
Sherry Truett
Sister
October 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear the loss of my friend Roger my prayers with his family I knew Roger from tank painting work with him a lot
Judy Heffner
Friend
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for the family.
Cindy Adams
Friend
October 14, 2020
I'm so sad to hear this. The family is in my thoughts and prayers. I remember all the time I spent at there house while my mom worked. He will be missed.
Renee Shuford
Family Friend
