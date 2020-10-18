1938 - 2020
Bessemer City – Roger Lee Ray, 82 passed away on October 11, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County, on January 9, 1938 to the late Hazel Oscar Ray and Minnie Beatrice Caldwell Ray. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Ray, an infant daughter, Kimberly Ann Ray, and two sisters, Sheila Teague and Myra Davis.
Roger served 30 years on the Bessemer City Fire Department and was a member and past Master of the Whetstone Masonic Lodge 515.
Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved is family very much.
Left to cherish his memories is his loving daughter Leigh Ann Beheler and son Roger "Marty" Ray; his grandchildren, Jessica Beheler and Josh Beheler; four great grandchildren, Taylor, Jonathan, Abigail and Luke; sisters Betty (Tom) Whidden, Barbara Davis, Kay (Red) Hammonds and Sherry Truett
Services are private.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
