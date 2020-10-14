1/1
Roger Moose
1963 - 2020
CLOVER, S.C. - Roger Odale Moose, 57, of Clover, passed away October 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Gaston County, NC on January 9, 1963 to Junior Holt and Eva Sue Stamey Holt.
Roger loved his family and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Moose.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Crystal Starnes; son, Bradley Moose; brothers, Donnie Moose and Bones Holt and wife Ruth; and a sister, Crystal Styers and husband Dan.

All services for Mr. Moose are private.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
