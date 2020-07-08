1/
Roger White
1946 - 2020
Roger Dale White, 73, passed away July 4, 2020, in York, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JD and Helen White and his bother Keith White.

He leaves cherished memories with his wife Georgia White, daughters; Crystal Stiles of Charleston, SC, Kayla White of Gastonia, NC, and Helen White (Chris) of Grover, NC, sons; Roger Morgan (Christina) of Gastonia, NC, Dale White (Karen), Tony Stewart (Angie) both of Robbinsville, NC, and Stephen White (Katie) of York, S.C. 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He will be truly missed.

Funeral arrangements by Faith Funeral Services York, SC

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
