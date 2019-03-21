|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Roland E. Stewart, 83, passed away on March 20, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bessemer City Church of God, 701 Gastonia Highway, Bessemer City.
Burial will be at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019