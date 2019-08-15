Home

Ronald "Floppy Ears" Barry Ballard died in his home June 22nd 2019 in North Lauderdale Florida at the age of 77. He was born on March 20 in Stanley, NC to Forrest and Ellen Ballard. He graduated from Stanley High School in Stanley, NC.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Ellen Ballard; his children Regina, Ken, Jennifer, Belinda, Darrell; grandchildren Crystal, Anna, Marcus, Hailey; great-grandchildren Anya and Thomas; and sister Becky. He is preceded in death by his father Forrest and brothers Jerry and Huston.

His friends and family remember him differently, but they all agree that he had a crazy sense of humor and loved to laugh. He had many hobbies over the years but his favorite was C.B. radios. Christmas was his favorite holiday not only because he was passionate about family but he loved to decorate his house Clark Griswold style.

There will not be a funeral but a private ash scattering life celebration for immediate family. Please no flowers or donations. Send condolscences to

https://www.allcounty.com/obituaries/Ronald-B-Ballard?obId=4508606#/celebrationWall
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
