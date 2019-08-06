|
Ronald "Goob" Coxey, 66 of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 11, 1953, in Gaston County, son of the late Ray Jones Coxey and Viola Lanford Coxey.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 19 years, Betty Coxey; son, Quinton McCord Bell and wife, Ashley; and brother, Roy "Butch" Junior Coxey.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Ronnie Dale will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019