Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Coxey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Goob" Coxey


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Goob" Coxey Obituary
Ronald "Goob" Coxey, 66 of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 11, 1953, in Gaston County, son of the late Ray Jones Coxey and Viola Lanford Coxey.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 19 years, Betty Coxey; son, Quinton McCord Bell and wife, Ashley; and brother, Roy "Butch" Junior Coxey.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Ronnie Dale will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now