GASTONIA - Ronald David Gilreath, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
David was born in Gastonia and is the son of the late Walter and Marie Williams Gilreath.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a past Master of the Holland Memorial Masonic Lodge #668 and is a member of the Gastonia Masonic Lodge #369. He is a member of Union Presbyterian Church. and retired as a Supervisor with Freightliner, Gastonia.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and loved his grandchildren. He will truly be missed by so many.
David is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Carol Ann Stephens Gilreath; daughter, Kimberly Haas (Gary) of Dallas; son, Ronald Kevin Gilreath (Lisa) of Kings Mountain; brother, W.B. Gilreath (Martha) of Gastonia; sisters, Ethel Coleman, Elaine Johnson, Ann Watkins of Gastonia, Betty Gilreath of Bessemer City; grandchildren, Courtney Starr (James), Marissa Gilreath, Cory Haas and fiancé Crystal Herms.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m., Saturday at Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonina, North Carolina with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m., Saturday at Union Presbyterian Church, with Pastor James Holeman and Pastor Randy Arrowood officiating.
Interment will follow at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Full Masonic Graveside Rites by the
Gastonia Masonic Lodge #369 and Military honors by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Billy Wilson, Charlie Nelson, Eric Nelson, Brian Nelson, Cory Haas, Brad Gilliland.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Gaston Hospice and Touched by Angels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019