Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hooper


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Hooper Obituary
GASTONIA - Ronald "Ronnie" David Hooper, 67, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at CRMC, Gastonia.

Born September 9, 1951, in Jackson County, son of the late Frank and Britta Hooper, Ronnie, a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, he attended Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Hooper; grandchildren, Brooke Messer and Erin McKinney.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 49 years, Sara Rose Hooper; daughters, Juanita Messer (James), Elaine Wilson (Mike); brother, Roger Hooper (Pam); sisters, Sandra Ogden (Roy), Shirley Mosteller; grandchildren, Amanda Dotson, Sydney McKinney, Caleb Messer; great grandchildren, Carter Wilson, Kylie, Jase and Lexi Dotson.

A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Mike Wilson, Rev. James Messer, Jr. and Rev. Marvin Carson will be officiating.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now