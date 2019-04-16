|
GASTONIA - Ronald "Ronnie" David Hooper, 67, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at CRMC, Gastonia.
Born September 9, 1951, in Jackson County, son of the late Frank and Britta Hooper, Ronnie, a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, he attended Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Hooper; grandchildren, Brooke Messer and Erin McKinney.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 49 years, Sara Rose Hooper; daughters, Juanita Messer (James), Elaine Wilson (Mike); brother, Roger Hooper (Pam); sisters, Sandra Ogden (Roy), Shirley Mosteller; grandchildren, Amanda Dotson, Sydney McKinney, Caleb Messer; great grandchildren, Carter Wilson, Kylie, Jase and Lexi Dotson.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Mike Wilson, Rev. James Messer, Jr. and Rev. Marvin Carson will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019