'A Very Good Husband and a Man of God'
Ronald James Alexander, age 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday ~ May 12, 2020 at the Caromont Regional Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Ronald was mechanically inclined and loved to work on old cars. He was a gifted and talented man who could fix about anything. He also was a huge Star Trek fan. He was a longtime member of the North Carolina Air National Guard where he served as an airplane mechanic. His wife is going to miss everything about him. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends too.
Those left behind to cherish and remember Ronald are his loving wife of 49 years Karen Willcoxen Alexander of the home; one sister: Carla Little of Albemarle; one brother in law: Charlie Blackwell; his best furry friend: Molly along with many friends.
Ronald was the son of the late Roy Alexander and Mary Crump Alexander Patterson. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Harry Patterson. Ronald and his wife lost their only child Scott James Alexander in 1996; three sisters: Frances Alexander, Pat Alexander and Monica Alexander Blackwell; two brothers: David Alexander and Joseph Alexander.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday ~ May 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
Graveside and committal will follow in the Garden of Prayer at Gaston Memorial Park. Military honors will be delivered at a later date.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM, Friday ~ May 15, 2020 and from 10:00 AM ~ 11:00 AM, Saturday ~ May 16, 2020 prior to the service.
