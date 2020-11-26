Ronald Lee Lambeth, 71, of Cherryville, NC passed away November 23, 2020 at his home.



He was born February 11, 1949 in Gaston County, NC to Charles Richard Lambeth and the late Hilda McTaggart Lambeth.



Ronnie was a great softball player. He was a member of Holbrook High School's 1968 2A State Championship team. He was an avid fisherman. Ronnie was a charter member of Praise Temple Family Worship Center in Dallas. He was always known as a giver and a helper. Ronnie worked at PSNC Energy over 35 years, starting at the Belmont office and then transferring to the Gaston Road office from where he retired. He was a vendor and maintenance man at B&B Antique Mall since its beginning in 2010. Just last year, Ronnie's newest adventure was as a cofounder of Antiques and More in Beams Mill located in Shelby, NC. Ronnie has been on his first cruise and his first airplane trip where he traveled from the outer banks to Las Vegas.



In addition to his mother, Ronnie was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa (Weasy) Lambeth.



In addition to his father, Ronnie is survived by his wife, Mary Harris Lambeth; son, Richie Lambeth and wife Julie; daughter, Cathy Lambeth; stepsons, Dale Harris and wife Tammy, and Dean Harris and wife LeaAnne; grandchildren, Joseph Capes, Tiffany Lambeth, and Samantha Lambeth; step-grandchildren, Brandon Harris, Ashlee Harris, Annie Harris, Dale Harris Jr., and Abigale Harris; great-granddaughters, Ruby Capes and Sophia Ortega; and step-great-grandson, Tucker Henderson.



A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dean Harris, will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, NC. Burial will follow at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC.



Ronnie will lie in state at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service on Friday, November 27, 2020 between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm.



Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.



