MT. HOLLY - Ronald "Ron" Leon Waddle, 73, passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Indiana the son of the late William Marvin Waddle and Lucille Hatton Waddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Gerry Waddle and Teresa Crosby.
Ron served his Country in the US Army and was a member of the Harrisburg . He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing on Terrace Lake in Indiana, visiting the mountains, and working in his yard. He moved to Mt. Holly from Columbus, Indiana in 1981.
Ron is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gwendolyn Mitchem Waddle; sons, Robert Brian Whitesides (Teresa), Richard Allan Whitesides (Jeannie); brother, Richard "Dick" Waddle (Sandi); grandchildren, Justin, Josh, Kelsey, Courtney, Zach, Kyle; eight great grandchildren; and his furbaby Rusty.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. prior to the service. Interment will follow the services at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Gaston Hospice; The ; or The . Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020