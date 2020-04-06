Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shives
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Shives


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Shives Obituary
DALLAS, NC- Ronald 'Ronnie' Ray Shives, 79, of Dallas passed away on April 4, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born February 11, 1941 in Gaston County, a son of the late Albert Franklin Shives and Julia Brooks Shives.
Ronnie was a truck driver and retired from Arnold Bakery. He was a member of Dallas Masonic Lodge #263 and the Carolina Cycle Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time outdoors and talking to people. Ronnie never met a stranger and will be missed by many.
Survivors of Ronnie include his loving wife of 60 years, Dixie Holloway Shives; daughter, Tracy Lee Shives; sister, Janice Jarrett and husband, John; granddaughter, Veronica Culbertson Hill; great-granddaughter, Raylee Adrianna Hill; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sharon Patricia 'Pat' Perkins, Gary Michael Holloway and wife, Mandy Huggins Holloway, Deborah 'Deb' Holloway, and Jan Friday and husband, Rusty; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby 'Toby' Shives and his wife, Shirley, Marvin 'Sir' Shives, and Louise 'Pilch' McKinney; and sister-in-law, Linda Holloway Martin.
A private committal will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family expresses special thanks to Stanley Total Living Center for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the Diabetes Association.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Shives family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -