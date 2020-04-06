|
DALLAS, NC- Ronald 'Ronnie' Ray Shives, 79, of Dallas passed away on April 4, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born February 11, 1941 in Gaston County, a son of the late Albert Franklin Shives and Julia Brooks Shives.
Ronnie was a truck driver and retired from Arnold Bakery. He was a member of Dallas Masonic Lodge #263 and the Carolina Cycle Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time outdoors and talking to people. Ronnie never met a stranger and will be missed by many.
Survivors of Ronnie include his loving wife of 60 years, Dixie Holloway Shives; daughter, Tracy Lee Shives; sister, Janice Jarrett and husband, John; granddaughter, Veronica Culbertson Hill; great-granddaughter, Raylee Adrianna Hill; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sharon Patricia 'Pat' Perkins, Gary Michael Holloway and wife, Mandy Huggins Holloway, Deborah 'Deb' Holloway, and Jan Friday and husband, Rusty; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby 'Toby' Shives and his wife, Shirley, Marvin 'Sir' Shives, and Louise 'Pilch' McKinney; and sister-in-law, Linda Holloway Martin.
A private committal will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family expresses special thanks to Stanley Total Living Center for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the Diabetes Association.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020