Ronald Robinson
GASTONIA - Ronald Joe "Ron" Robinson, 79, a man of great virtue and integrity, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Carmen and Vina Decker Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a member of Flint Groves Baptist Church and the NC Sheriff's Association.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Janice Abernathy Robinson; his sons, Brian Robinson and wife, Lisa, and Greg Robinson and wife, Susan; his grandchildren, Zachary Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Logan Robinson and wife, Logan and their unborn son, Jensen, Jordan Robinson and girlfriend, Brandi, and Jaret Robinson and fiance', Maddie.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Robinson will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Robinson family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
