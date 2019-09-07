|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Ronald Thomas "Ronnie" Bean, 61, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Gaston County, NC on April 17, 1958, Ronnie was the son of the late Thomas Edward Bean and Mary Mercer Bean Thomas.
Ronnie retired from Carolina Mills after 23 years of service. He was an active member of Anthony Grove Baptist Church where he was a member of the Berean Sunday school class and a Captain of the Usher Team. He loved dirt track racing, NASCAR, NC State University and the Miami Dolphins.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Thomas Badger.
Ronnie is survived by a son, Darrell Bean of Gastonia; grandchildren, Madison Bean, David Bean and Isabella Bean; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Dennis Edward Bean and Teresa Bean of Gastonia; sister, Tammy Thomas of Gastonia; numerous cousins and extended family members.
Family and friends of Ronnie Bean are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A service of celebration and remembrance will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Anthony Grove Baptist Church, 100 Anthony Grove Road, Crouse. Dr. Dennis Bean and Rev. Kenneth Faulkenbury will officiate. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Bean family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ronnie be sent to Anthony Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Anthony Grove Road, Crouse, NC 28033.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bean family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019