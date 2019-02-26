|
Ronnie "David Lee" Carpenter died peacefully and surrounded by family at the age of 75 in Dallas, North Carolina on Friday, February 22, 2019.
David is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Faye Mercer Carpenter "Merck"; sons, Scott Carpenter and wife Faye, Brent Carpenter; siblings and spouses, Carolyn Robinson, Annette and Jim White, Dennis Carpenter, Steve and Tammy Carpenter; grandchildren and spouses, Amanda and Travis Pritchett, Tyler and Brooke Carpenter, Anna and Jacob Morgan; great grandchildren, Caroline and Jake Pritchett, Sadie Byrd Carpenter and Waylon Morgan.
He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Ruth Carpenter.
David was born on August 16, 1943 in Gaston County. Foremost he loved the Lord with all his heart. He instilled that in his family and everyone he met. He retired as a detention officer from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office where he often shared the gospel with inmates. He loved spending time in Cades Cove, enjoying nature, cookies, taking long drives and spending time with his loving family. He looked forward each year to hunting and fishing, and gardening with his wife, Faye. He and his wife were members of Yorkwood Church of God in Gastonia.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Yorkwood Church of God in Gastonia. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Reverends Kevin Jones and Ron Duncan.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Memorials can be made to Yorkwood Church of God, 405 Stagecoach Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052 or Robin Johnson Hospice House c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements by Greene Funeral Service South Chapel in Gastonia.
