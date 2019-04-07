|
1941 - 2019
GASTONIA – Ronald Eugene Garrison, 78 went home to be with his Lord and Savior
on April 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Cramerton on February 23, 1941 to the late James Garfield Garrison and Mary Blanche Glover Garrison.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Hester and a brother, Wayne Carroll Garrison.
Ronnie was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. He enjoyed wood working, making cabinets and fishing. He was a faithful servant for the Lord; serving as a deacon and lifelong youth ministry. Ronnie served over 22 dedicated years of dedicated service with the Gaston County School System. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Penley Garrison;
his children, Mike Cabe, Greg Garrison and Tracy G. Blalock;
ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Landmark Baptist Church, 311 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11th at Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Forrest Hennessee and Rev. Keith Blalock officiating.
Interment will be at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" with the releasing of the doves.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to further the Gospel ministries in Bequia, St. Vincent c/o Love Valley Baptist Church, 2032 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Pallbearers will be Riley, Zackary Blalock, Keith Penley, Michael Lindsay, Jeffrey
Perry and David Ballinger
