Ronnie James Jonas, 68, of Belmont passed away March 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Charlotte. He was born on January 21, 1952 to Nellie Fox Jonas and the late Paul Adam Jonas. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Jonas. Ronnie was very proud to be a Belmont native, he loved serving in his community by cutting grass at North Belmont Elementary, cleaning up older unkept cemeteries, and doing anything else where he could be of service. He loved to help and serve others. After 40 years of dedicated service, Ronnie retired from Duke Power and in his retirement he enjoyed the mountains, cars, and car shows with his 67 Chevy Pickup Truck. He dearly loved animals, especially his pet dog, Penny and his 2 cats.
Survivors include his daughters, Shea King and husband Bo, Jennifer Jonas and husband Darren Farris, and Christen Pederson and husband Tylor; sisters, Cecilia Lucas and husband Butch and Angie Biggerstaff and husband Lee; brother, William "Bill" Jonas; and grandchildren, Logan, Angie, Samantha, Emma, Olivia, Evan, Declan, and Violet.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Ronnie will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to For the Love of Paws, PO BOX 163, Huntsville, TN 37756.
