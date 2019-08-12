Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Ronnie L. King Obituary
Ronnie L. King, 65, of Stanley, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Accordius Health in Gastonia. He was born to Holmer and Anise Jearline Grigg King.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Jerry, Jackie, Little Ricky, and Boyce.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Karen King; a son Travis King; grandson Trey King; stepdaughters Amanda McClung and Mindy Sue Hartley; and step granddaughter Desiree McClung.
Services for Mr. King will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
