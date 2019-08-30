Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rotunda of Union Presbyterian Church
5615 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
5615 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
1940 - 2019
Ronnie Marr Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Ronnie Newton Marr, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Gastonia on February 19, 1940, Ronnie was the son of the late Claud Arnold Marr and Ruby Gana King Marr.
Ronnie was a graduate of Clover High School. He retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. A longstanding member of Union Presbyterian Church, Ronnie served in numerous capacities. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a sister, Clare Marr Jenkins.
Ronnie is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Rose Moten Marr; sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald Brent Marr of Cornelius, Jonathan David Marr and Hayley Lowry Marr of Gastonia, and Henry Stuart Marr of Raleigh; grandchildren, Stacy McSwain, Tyler Marr, Kelsey Marr, Whitney Marr and Parker Marr; great-grandchildren, Carter McSwain and Pierson McSwain; brothers, Dewitt Marr and Mike Marr, both of Clover, SC; sister, Sherrill Marr Hurley of Holden Beach.
Family and friends of Ronnie Marr are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Rotunda of Union Presbyterian Church. His memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary with the Rev. James Holeman officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Marr family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ronnie be sent to the Pearl Henderson Scholarship Fund, c/o Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Marr family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
