Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Ronnie Scates

Ronnie Scates Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ronnie Steve Scates (Bessemer City, North Carolina), who passed away on April 3, 2020, at the age of 70, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Anyone is welcome to leave their condolences on the Sisk-Butler Funeral Home (Bessemer City) memorial website page to share with family.
He was predeceased by his mother Maven Dellinger Scates Stroup Rumney, father Robert Grier Scates, and brother Jerry Rex Scates.
He is survived by: his wife Joyce Smith Scates; his son Michael Shane Scates; his daughter Lisa Scates Jackson; his grandsons, Zackary Jackson, Logan Scates, and Kaden Scates; his niece Candise Scates Reynolds; and his sister-in-law Linda Scates.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
