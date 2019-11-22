Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
Ronnie Wright Obituary
1949-2019
GASTONIA – Clyde Ronald "Ronnie" Wright, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th in his home surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Gastonia, Ronnie is the son of the late Clyde Roscoe Wright and Lena Smith Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mike Georgion.
Ronnie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a graduate of Ashley High School and alumnus of Clemson University. He was retired from BASF after 35 years of service and was the proprietor of Wright-Fair Real Estate until August of 2017.
Ronnie spent his time supporting his grandchildren in their sports and interests. He also spent considerable amounts of time throughout the year supporting the Wells Fargo Championship PGA Golf Tournament where he was on the Tournament Marshalls Committee and was the long-standing Hole Captain of the 3rd hole during the tournament. All of his friends from the Wells Fargo Championship will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
He was an avid golfer, a loyal fan of Clemson University where he was a member of the Pershing Rifle Team, friend to all, devoted husband and father, and beloved Poppy.
Left to cherish his memories include his loving wife, Sandy Wright; son, Jeremy Wright; daughter-in-law, Heather Wright; grandchildren, Tipton Wright, Coleman Wright and Spencer Wright; sister. Rosalind Georgion; three brother-in-laws, three sister-in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly; many special friends and his beloved dog, Opie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 24th at Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 South York Road, Gastonia with Reverend Josh Glandon officiating. Orange attire is encouraged. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church's Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 South York Road, Gastonia, NC 28052; or material donations of dog/cat food, blankets, animal crates, etc., can be brought to the service for collection to support the Gaston County Animal Shelter or Tri-County Rescue Shelter.
A special thanks to our wonderful hospice nurse, Rachel Brown who was our angel here on earth and Hospice of Lincoln County.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
