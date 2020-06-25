Rosa Mae Williams 77, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at CaroMont in Gastonia.



She was born to the late Estelle Tyler Bradshaw in Florence, SC on October 20, 1942.



Services are as follows: Viewing-Friday, June 26 at House of Rosadale from 4-7pm Graveside Service-Saturday, June 27 at Wesley Chapel AME Zion in Bessemer City, NC at 3pm Services are entrusted to House of Rosadale Home of Funerals



