Rosa Williams
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Mae Williams 77, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at CaroMont in Gastonia.

She was born to the late Estelle Tyler Bradshaw in Florence, SC on October 20, 1942.

Services are as follows: Viewing-Friday, June 26 at House of Rosadale from 4-7pm Graveside Service-Saturday, June 27 at Wesley Chapel AME Zion in Bessemer City, NC at 3pm Services are entrusted to House of Rosadale Home of Funerals

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
House of Rosadale
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Wesley Chapel AME Zion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved