GASTONIA- Roseata Burgess Crisp, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center, Stanley with her loving family by her side. Roseata was born in Cocke County, Tennessee and is the daughter of the late Dewey and Nannie Fowler Burgess.
Roseata attended and was very active in Lowell Church of God. She retired from Pharr Yarns, Inc. after 27 years of service.
Roseata was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will truly be missed by so many.
Roseata is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Claude Crisp; son, Gregory Crisp and wife Brooke; two grandchildren, Kendall Martin, Graham Martin; four sisters, Addie Burgess, Katie Waynick and her children, Mark, Scott, Lori Waynick; , Angelia McIntosh and her children, Chris, Timmy McIntosh; Violet Fox; sister-in-law, Caroline Burgess and her son, Jason; three brother-in-laws, Bob Crisp and wife Alice and their children, Scott, Todd, Amy; Dean Crisp, Blair Crisp; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Lowell Church of God, 804 West First Street, Lowell with a Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Lowell Church of God with Pastor Joe Heffner officiating.
Entombment will be private for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.
Roseata was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Burgess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lowell Church of God, 408 West First Street, Lowell, North Carolina 28098.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020