CHERRYVILLE - Rosie Mae Sellers, 92, went into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 22, 2020.



Rosie Mae was born on March 3, 1928 in Lincoln County, NC; daughter of the late Russell White and Nettie Belle Piercy White.

She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Cherryville and was active in the Young at Heart group and played in the hand chime group.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford T. Sellers, Jr. and a brother Russell Reeves White.



Survivors include her daughter Mary Jane; son Bill; her adopted-in-love daughter Linda Black Sellers; her grandson Casey Arrowood and granddaughter Leaha Jarrell. Great-grandsons Alden, Gage and Collin Arrowood and great-granddaughters Allison and Ella Jarrell; her sister Ruth Leonhardt and her brother Bill White. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews; her church family and friends.



Visitation will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center with Pastor Dale Hendricks officiating.



Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.



Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund; 3240 Tryon Courthouse Road; Cherryville, NC 28021.



