Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Rosine (Frizzell) Kilpatrick Obituary
Rosine Frizzell Kilpatrick, 95, of Gastonia, passed away at home with her family on October 19, 2019.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was a native of Reliance, TN.
Rosine worked at Pharr Yarns in McAdenville for over 40 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerry W. Frizzell and wife Vickie; daughter, Betty Frizzell Martin; grandchildren, Cheryl Frizzell Gibby and husband Craig, Darrin Frizzell, Brad Frizzell and wife April, and John (Scooter) E. Martin Jr.; great-grandchildren, Stevan Gibby, Jessica Gibby Sullivan and husband John Paul, Kierstin Frizzell, Trevor Frizzell, Ethan Frizzell, Summer Grace Frizzell, Brayden John Modlin; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1 PM on Monday, October 21, at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Pastor Y.Z. Isaacs and Chaplain Bruce Dayton will officiate the service.
In appreciation of the wonderful care provided to Rosine, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
