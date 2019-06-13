Home

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Clover ARP Church
Roy Baker Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Roy Andrell Baker, Jr., 84, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center., Rock Hill, SC.

A memorial service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Clover ARP Church conducted by the Rev. Mark Miller. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mr. Baker was born April 15, 1935 in Clover, SC to the late Roy Andrell and Elizabeth Hanna Baker.

He was preceded in death by a son, Darren Andrell Baker and brother, Donald Scott Baker.

Survivor are his wife Trummer Glover Baker; daughter Julia Baker-Granata (Kevin) of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Baker.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019
