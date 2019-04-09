Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Clark Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Dr. Roy Dean Clark, 84, went to meet his Savior on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born March 29, 1935 in Cleveland County to the late Walter and Vergie Lockridge Clark.

Dr. Roy Dean Clark was a veteran of the United States Army- Air Force. He was a beloved Pastor, councelor, coach, and friend. He was an organizer of Sparrow Springs Baptist Church in 1971. Dr. Roy Clark received his Doctor of Theology from Great Commission Seminary in 1989.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Earl Clark.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 63 years Ruby James Clark; sons James Clark and wife Regina of Bessemer City, Steve Clark of Bessemer City; daughters Robin Massengill and husband Ralph of Tennessee, Tracy Goodman and husband Allen of Grover; brother Gene Clark of Gastonia; sister Faye Cook of Kings Mountain; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Dr. Roy Dean Clark's celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Larry Shope. Pastor Edward Carter, and Pastor Gene Bates officiating.

His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City with full military honors by the Cherryville American Legion Post 100.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now